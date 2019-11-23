Yes, you read that title right. If you know where to look, you will be able to see five planets in the sky tonight!
On November 24 we will see a Venus-Jupiter conjunction, but they are already very close. That means from your perspective Venus and Jupiter will only be 1.4º apart, which is about the width of an index finger when held at arms length. This only happens every 10-15 months, so it's pretty cool to see when it happens. It also helps that Venus and Jupiter will be the third and fourth brightest objects in the sky (behind the sun and moon), so this should be pretty easy to see without any equipment and easy to photograph!
The last Venus-Jupiter conjunction happened in January of this year, but there won't be one in 2020. The next one will be February 11, 2021. Saturn will also be near Jupiter in the sky just after sunset and will look more golden yellow to your eyes. If you have binoculars and look at Jupiter, you might be able to see a few of its moons! That's how you will know it's Jupiter. Then make a fist and hold it at arms length. Saturn should be roughly two fists (held at arms length) above Jupiter (to the east). Look toward the west or southwest about an hour after sunset to see these three planets. Jupiter and Venus will be brighter than Saturn - that's another good way to tell them apart.
You can also catch Mars and Mercury if you watch the sky just before dawn. Look east about one hour before sunrise; both planets will be near the moon.