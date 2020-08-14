A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of east central Kentucky, north central Kentucky, northwest Kentucky, and south central Kentucky until 10:00 pm EDT. More locations could be added to the watch later today.
This includes the following areas, in east central Kentucky, Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Clark, Fayette, Franklin,Garrard, Harrison, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Nicholas, Scott, and Woodford. In north central Kentucky, Bullitt, Hardin, Henry, Jefferson, Larue, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble, and Washington. In northwest Kentucky, Ohio. In south central Kentucky, Adair, Allen, Barren, Butler, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hart, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell, Simpson, Taylor, and Warren.
* Localized rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches could lead to flash flooding. Storms will be slow moving and the same locations could see repeated rounds of storms that could lead to flooding. Storms look to fade away somewhat later tonight and overnight, before returning again on Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
* Watch for fast rises of area creeks/streams, especially on roadways near bodies of water. Low lying areas and poor drainage will also quickly flood with intense rainfall rates.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
DRIER SOON?
Unsettled weather looks to continue into the weekend with scattered showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday. Scattered to numerous afternoon and evening thunderstorms can be expected through Sunday as heat and humidity continue to fuel thunderstorm activity. The main threats from these storms will be locally gusty winds and heavy rainfall. We will continue to monitor flooding issues over the weekend. A cold front will pass through the area on Sunday and finally bring cooler and drier conditions for most of next week!