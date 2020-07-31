FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW EXTENDED THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for all of southern Indiana and most of central Kentucky through Saturday morning at 8 am. A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. NEVER drive on a flooded road.
Over the last 24 hours, there was quite the range of rainfall totals. The highest amounts fell along and north of I-64 which were mostly 2-4'' with isolated 5-6''!
We are waking up to a few light showers, but I think we will see a brief lull from the rain during the mid-morning to early afternoon before additional showers and thunderstorms return this afternoon, tonight and Saturday. Storms look to return this afternoon in our southern communities first before spreading northward. Repeated waves of heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in areas that already saw heavy rain on Thursday.
Storms are likely to continue on Saturday and some could possibly be strong to severe. Note that the Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk for severe weather for all of our area for Saturday, but uncertainty remains in the forecast as well. If storms do become severe - we will be watching for damaging wind gusts, hail and additional heavy rain. The tornado threat is not zero either. Marc and Rick will have the latest this evening on WDRB News.