...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following areas, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott, and Washington. In Kentucky, Anderson, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Edmonson, Franklin, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Larue, Logan, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Nelson, Ohio, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble, Warren, Washington, and Woodford. * From midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ tonight through Friday morning * Another round of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall is expected to move through the watch area overnight and early Friday morning. 1 to 2 inches of additional rainfall with some localized higher amounts is possible. * The expected rainfall overnight combined with rainfall over the last few days may result in flash flooding within the watch area overnight and early Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.