...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/
TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Indiana and Kentucky,
  including the following areas, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford,
  Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott, and
  Washington. In Kentucky, Anderson, Breckinridge, Bullitt,
  Butler, Edmonson, Franklin, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin,
  Harrison, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Larue, Logan, Marion, Meade,
  Mercer, Nelson, Ohio, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble,
  Warren, Washington, and Woodford.

* From midnight EDT /11 PM CDT/ tonight through Friday morning

* Another round of showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall
  is expected to move through the watch area overnight and early
  Friday morning. 1 to 2 inches of additional rainfall with some
  localized higher amounts is possible.

* The expected rainfall overnight combined with rainfall over the
  last few days may result in flash flooding within the watch area
  overnight and early Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.