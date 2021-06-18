...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Indiana and north central
Kentucky, including the following areas, in Indiana, Jefferson and
Scott. In north central Kentucky, Henry and Trimble.
* From Midnight EDT tonight through Saturday morning.
* Thunderstorms may produce heavy rain late tonight into early
Saturday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash
Flood Warnings be issued.