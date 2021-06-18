...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Indiana and north central
  Kentucky, including the following areas, in Indiana, Jefferson and
  Scott. In north central Kentucky, Henry and Trimble.

* From Midnight EDT tonight through Saturday morning.

* Thunderstorms may produce heavy rain late tonight into early
  Saturday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash
Flood Warnings be issued.