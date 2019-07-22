A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for part of our area. Washington, Marion, Taylor, Green, and Adair counties in Kentucky are included in a Flash Flood Watch until 10 PM Monday.
During this time additional storms will bring heavy downpours to this region which has already seen some heavy rain. Be on the look out for water over area roads, and do not drive through it. A Flash Flood Watch means with this additional rain today (totals shown below) flash flood conditions may develop. We will alert you if a Warning is issued, meaning those conditions have developed.