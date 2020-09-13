A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our southeastern communities Sunday. The watch includes Marion, Taylor, Green, and Adair counties until 5 PM Eastern Sunday.
Another 1"-2" of rain will be possible in these communities Sunday afternoon, and these are the spots that saw some of the heaviest rain Saturday.
A cold front will move through our area Sunday afternoon from northwest toward southeast, so rain will linger the longest in these areas, too. Scattered showers will bring off and on heavy rain to our southeastern communities through the day Sunday. Please be alert for flash flooding and never drive through water over the road.