A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for many of our WDRB communities Thursday until 8 PM. While rain is possible all across our area, these highlighted areas are most at risk for seeing flash flooding today.
You can see how widely rain totals vary across our area, but where we see lots of heavy rain fall today, watch out for flash flooding. When you drive through a flooded road, you are risking your life. Don't do that; it's not worth it. Turn around and find a different way to get where you are going. Remember a Watch means you need to be watching the weather. Flash flooding has not started yet, but the right conditions exist for it to start quickly. When a warning comes through, that's the time to take immediate action.
Below is the text issued by the National Weather Service with this Watch:
* FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF INDIANA AND KENTUCKY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN INDIANA, CLARK, CRAWFORD, DUBOIS, FLOYD, HARRISON, ORANGE, SCOTT AND WASHINGTON. IN KENTUCKY, ADAIR, BULLITT, JEFFERSON, MARION, NELSON, TAYLOR AND WASHINGTON. * UNTIL 8 PM EDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING. * SHOWERS AND A FEW THUNDERSTORMS WITH VERY INTENSE RAINFALL RATES ARE EXPECTED THROUGHOUT THE DAY ACROSS THE WATCH AREA. SEVERAL INCHES OF RAIN COULD FALL IN A SHORT AMOUNT OF TIME TODAY. * A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.