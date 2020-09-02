A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for a large part of our area Wednesday night through Thursday morning. The Watch goes into effect Wednesday at 11 PM as heavy rain is likely overnight.
A few light showers and weak storms will move through this afternoon, but overnight and early Thursday heavier rain will arrive. Admittedly the exact swath of the heaviest rain may still shift, but that's where this Flash Flood Watch was issued. You can see the model rainfall in the image below roughly lines up with the Watch area. 1"-2" of rain will be easily possible in the Watch area with some spots seeing even more. Rain totals drop off sharply around there, though. Some of you may see 0.0"-0.5" of rain before Friday afternoon.
Keep in mind we have also seen several rounds of rain in the last few days. If you've seen that rain in your area, the ground is already wet and won't be able to hold as much rain tonight. Those are particularly the areas where flash flooding is most likely. Below is the text issued by the National Weather Service office in Louisville:
WIDESPREAD SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP OVERNIGHT. LOCAL FLASH FLOODING MAY RESULT. * WATCH FOR FAST RISES OF AREA CREEKS/STREAMS, AND WATER COLLECTING ON ROADWAYS. LOW LYING AREAS AND POOR DRAINAGE WILL ALSO QUICKLY FLOOD WITH INTENSE RAINFALL RATES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.