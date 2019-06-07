The National Weather Service has issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH for about half of the WDRB viewing area, mainly south of the Ohio River. This is in effect now until Sunday evening and includes Louisville. This watch is being issued because a Period of showers and thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall are expected to move across the watch area today through Sunday night. Where storms move over the same area repeatedly, flash flooding is likely.
A slow moving upper level low pressure system combined with tropical moisture will result in widespread shower and thunderstorm activity today through the upcoming weekend. Steering currents in the atmosphere are expected to be rather weak and any thunderstorm will move very slowly and will be able to produce a lot of rainfall in a short period of time. Total rainfall amounts of 2-3 inches are expected across the region. However, localized amounts of 4-6 inches will be possible which will lead to flash flooding in some spots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.