A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our southern communities as strong storms drop intense rain. It is in effect from now until 2 AM.
A strong thunderstorm will be able to drop 1"-3" of rain quickly in some spots which could lead to localized flash flooding. Do not drive through flooded roads.
TIMING
Strong storms will continue to move through our area until roughly sunset this evening. By around midnight, the storms should have dissipated or moved east out of our area. Like what you're seeing now, the main threats will be strong wind gusts and heavy rain. These storms will contain lots of lightning and may produce small hail.
Another round of storms will develop tomorrow afternoon. While Tuesday's storms don't look quite as strong at this point, all of that depends on how the storms behave Monday and where they move. Continue to check in for updates on WDRB News tonight and during the day tomorrow.