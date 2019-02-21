Flash Flood Watch Issued
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of Central KY from Friday evening at 7 through Sunday morning at 1 am.
* Widespread rain Friday night in Saturday morning, followed by storms Saturday evening moving over the wet ground may lead to local flooding.
* Expect water issued in areas with poor drainage. Small streams may rise out of their banks and larger streams that already high or in flood may rise further. Flooding may occur quickly, especially in the expected storms Saturday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.