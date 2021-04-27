...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including
the following areas, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd,
Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In
Kentucky, Breckinridge, Hancock, Henry, Jefferson, Meade, Oldham,
Shelby and Trimble.
* From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening
* There is a potential for repeated rounds of moderate to heavy
rainfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to
Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You
should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should
Flash Flood Warnings be issued.