The NWS has issued a flash flood watch and a number of flash flood warnings for the area. The warnings means flash flooding is occurring and you need to take action. Let's start with the watch.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of Indiana and Kentucky,
including the following areas, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford,
Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Orange, Perry, and Washington. In
Kentucky, Adair, Allen, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle,
Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Casey, Clark, Clinton,
Cumberland, Edmonson, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Grayson,
Green, Hancock, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henry, Jefferson,
Jessamine, Larue, Lincoln, Logan, Madison, Marion, Meade,
Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham,
Russell, Scott, Shelby, Simpson, Spencer, Taylor, Warren,
Washington, and Woodford.
* Through late tonight
* Widespread rainfall amounts of one to as much as three inches
have fallen since early this morning. Soils have become
saturated and additional rainfall will likely result in runoff
into streams, creeks and low lying areas. This could result in
flash flooding, especially where repeated thunderstorms impact
an area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
In addition, we have flash flood warnings for a number of locations south of the Ohio River this afternoon. Here is a look a the latest as of 3:10 pm.
Beyond the rain that is falling right now, there remains another wave of very heavy rain to our west that still has to move across the area.
AdvanceTrak continues to move waves of rain across the area through the overnight hours. These will be more in the form of bursts of heavy rain versus the steadier heavy rain we saw earlier in the day.
Ultimately, many of us will see an additional 1/2" - 1" of rain before this ends tonight. This is an look at the reliable HRRR rain totals.
If you happen to encounter any flooded roadway, please avoid it at all cost. Saving a little time attempting to cross a flooded roadway isn't worth your life. Please make good decisions.