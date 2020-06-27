A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for part of our area through Monday morning. Click here to read our latest blog post about about timing and threats in Sundays storms. Another 1"-3" of rain will be possible for most of you, but a few spots could see amounts closer to 4".
Below is the text issued by the National Weather Service with the Watch:
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following areas, in Indiana, Perry. In Kentucky, Adair, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Casey, Edmonson, Garrard, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Larue, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Nelson, Ohio, Russell, Taylor, and Washington. * Through Monday morning * A stationary boundary over the region tonight will combine with a tropical airmass to bring some heavy rainfall to the region tonight and continuing into early Monday. Multiple waves of storms will bring area rainfall totals of one to three inches in the flood watch area, but localized amounts of five inches are possible through Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.