...HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...
.Waves of moisture interacting with a quasi-stationary boundary
will bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall to the Ohio Valley
Wednesday through Thursday night. Heavy rainfall associated with a
cold front Thursday afternoon through Thursday night could result
in isolated flash flooding. Expected rainfall of 2 to 4 inches is
likely to result in river flooding late this week continuing into
next week.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a
* Flood Watch for portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including
the following areas, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois,
Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott, and
Washington. In Kentucky, Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle,
Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Casey, Clark, Edmonson,
Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin,
Harrison, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Lincoln,
Logan, Madison, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio,
Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Taylor, Trimble, Warren,
Washington, and Woodford.
* From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night
* Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to produce 2 to 4 inches
of rain with locally higher amounts possible.
* Minor flooding is likely, including the possibility for
significant ponding of water on roadways. Expect water issues in
low lying and poor drainage areas. Some smaller creeks and
streams will likely see quick rises. Longer duration river
flooding is likely to continue into next week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.