Light rain moved through our area this morning and now we're left with more of a drizzle through part of the afternoon today. Most of the rain we received last night and overnight didn't amount to much, and what we've seen since midnight is even less.
This is miniscule to the amount of rain we have coming over the next few days. Due to the upcoming rainfall we are set to receive, the NWS in Louisville has issued a Flood Watch for much of our area from 8PM Thursday through 2PM Saturday afternoon.
Tomorrow, a good portion of the daytime itself is dry. Although cloudy and breezy, temperatures will likely climb all the way into the mid 70s for a good portion of the area.
However, that front to our North begins to sag Southerward and will eventually become stationary over our area, centering somewhere along or just North of the Ohio River. This isn't a good thing, because with that boundary becoming stationary over our area, this means rain will consistently be coming down across the area, and in heavy fashion through the night on Thursday and through the entire day on Friday.
Notice that in the image below, temperatures that are South of the boundary on Friday will have warmer temperatures than location North of that boundary. Wherever that boundary sets up, locations South of it will have a greater risk of seeing strong to severe storms.
Heavy rain will continue to fall overnight Friday and into Saturday morning before finally drying out by the afternoon on Saturday.
Now, that is multiple days in a row with nearly consistent, heavy rainfall at times. That is going to add up in a hurry. Most of the area along and North of the Kentucky Parkways should expect around 2-4" of rain. There is likely to be a small sliver and some more localized locations, most model data signaling in Southern Indiana, where locations could see 4"+ of rain.
This is obviously going to raise flooding concerns and it should. The Weather Prediction Center's Excessive Rainfall Outlook has a good amount of our area, including Louisville and Southern Indiana in their Moderate risk for excessive rain. Flash Flooding is likely to be a concern and Flood Watches and Warnings will be likely for parts of the area.
In terms of our Severe threat, right now the SPC has areas just outside our viewing area to our Southwest included in their Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms on Friday. Along and South of the Kentucky Parkways could see this extended to include those areas with damaging wind gusts being the main threat.