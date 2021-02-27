FLOOD WATCH:
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Louisville for portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. This is about 75% of our viewing area. The areas not included will still see rain, but totals will be lower. This watch is in effect from late tonight through Monday morning.
TIMING:
Most of TODAY will be dry and mild with temperatures. There is a chance for a few isolated showers, but the best chance for that is in our SE communities and most will stay dry. However, tonight is a different story...
Once the sun goes down, showers and storms will rapidly increase as a warm front lifts north through the TN and Ohio River Valleys.
Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall along with scattered thunderstorms will spread north across the region tonight and continue into Sunday.
Additionally, a band of heavy rain looks to set up around the Ohio River late tonight/early tomorrow morning. This will increase the flash flood threat. That band will shift to the south throughout Sunday morning. Some of the storms may be strong or even severe on Sunday morning. The main threat would be damaging winds gusts.
Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will continue throughout Sunday until a cold front sinks southeast across the area. This will push the rain to the SE by early Monday morning. We will dry out during the day on Monday.
TOTALS:
Expect rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts due to thunderstorms. The lowest totals will be found in our northernmost communities while higher amounts are most likely in KY. Heavy rainfall may cause excess runoff and localized flooding issues in the watch area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. WDRB will keep you posted if this watch becomes a warning at any point over the course of this weekend. I will have the latest tomorrow on WDRB during the dark and rainy morning from 6-9 am.