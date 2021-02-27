FLOOD WATCH: 

A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Louisville for portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. This is about 75% of our viewing area. The areas not included will still see rain, but totals will be lower. This watch is in effect from  late tonight through Monday morning.

image 10.png

TIMING: 

Most of TODAY will be dry and mild with temperatures. There is a chance for a few isolated showers, but the best chance for that is in our SE communities and most will stay dry. However, tonight is a different story...

image 22.png

Once the sun goes down, showers and storms will rapidly increase as a warm front lifts north through the TN and Ohio River Valleys.

image 12.png

Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall along with scattered thunderstorms will spread north across the region tonight and continue into Sunday. 

image 13.png

Additionally, a band of heavy rain looks to set up around the Ohio River late tonight/early tomorrow morning. This will increase the flash flood threat. That band will shift to the south throughout Sunday morning. Some of the storms may be strong or even severe on Sunday morning. The main threat would be damaging winds gusts.

image 14.png
image 16.png
image 17.png

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will continue throughout Sunday until a cold front sinks southeast across the area. This will push the rain to the SE by early Monday morning. We will dry out during the day on Monday. 

image 18.png
image 19.png
image 20.png
image 21.png

TOTALS: 

Expect rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts due to thunderstorms. The lowest totals will be found in our northernmost communities while higher amounts are most likely in KY. Heavy rainfall may cause excess runoff and localized flooding issues in the watch area.

image 11.png

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. WDRB will keep you posted if this watch becomes a warning at any point over the course of this weekend. I will have the latest tomorrow on WDRB during the dark and rainy morning from 6-9 am. 