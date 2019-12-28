A Flood Watch has been issued for nearly all of our area from 12 AM Sunday through 12 AM Monday.
The counties not included are left out because you are covered by a different National Weather Service office. It is possible you could be added to this Watch tonight. Generally we expect 1"-3" of rain across the area which could flood streams and creeks. As this falls Sunday, flash flooding may also occur. This post will be updated through the night with more forecast information about timing of the rain and storm potential.
Below is the text from the Watch issued by the National Weather Service office in Louisville:
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LOUISVILLE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN INDIANA AND CENTRAL KENTUCKY * FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY RAINFALL IS EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS IS POSSIBLE BY MONDAY MORNING. * THIS AMOUNT OF RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN FLOODING OF LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. THE RAINFALL WILL ALSO LEAD TO WATER RISES ON AREA CREEKS AND STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.