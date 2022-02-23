A Flood Watch has been issued for part of our WDRB area from midnight Thursday through 7 AM Friday. It is possible more communities could be added to this in the next day, but we will let you know if that happens.
Below is the text issued by the National Weather Service with the Flood Watch
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY AND SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY, GARRARD AND MADISON. IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY, ADAIR, ALLEN, BARREN, CASEY, CLINTON, CUMBERLAND, EDMONSON, GREEN, HART, LINCOLN, LOGAN, METCALFE, MONROE, RUSSELL, SIMPSON, TAYLOR AND WARREN. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...EXCESSIVE RUNOFF MAY RESULT IN FLOODING OF RIVERS, CREEKS, STREAMS, AND OTHER LOW-LYING AND FLOOD-PRONE LOCATIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - HTTP://WWW.WEATHER.GOV/SAFETY/FLOOD PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
We expect another 1"-2" of rain to fall in these heaviest spots before Friday afternoon, and some communities may see a bit more than that.
What happens next? Flood Warnings and Advisories. If one of those is issued for your area, it means flooding is happening or will start any minute. That is the time to take action.