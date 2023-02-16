The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for most of our area through 1 AM Eastern Friday. This means you should be watching the weather, flooding may begin in your area within the next few minutes to hours.
Parts of our area have already seen more than an inch or two of rain Thursday morning, and there is more on the way. The places that have seen the heaviest rain this morning are the most at risk for flooding and flash flooding today. We will share any Flood or Flash Flood Warnings on our social media pages, on wdrb.com, and scrolling at the bottom of the screen on WDRB-TV.
Below is the text issued with the Watch:
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF INDIANA AND KENTUCKY, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES, IN INDIANA, CLARK, FLOYD, HARRISON AND JEFFERSON. IN KENTUCKY, ANDERSON, BOURBON, BRECKINRIDGE, BULLITT, BUTLER, CLARK, EDMONSON, FAYETTE, FRANKLIN, GRAYSON, HANCOCK, HARDIN, HARRISON, HENRY, JEFFERSON, JESSAMINE, LARUE, LOGAN, MEADE, MERCER, NELSON, NICHOLAS, OHIO, OLDHAM, SCOTT, SHELBY, SIMPSON, SPENCER, TRIMBLE, WARREN, WASHINGTON AND WOODFORD. * WHEN...THROUGH LATE TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...EXCESSIVE RUNOFF MAY RESULT IN FLOODING OF RIVERS, CREEKS, STREAMS, AND OTHER LOW-LYING AND FLOOD-PRONE LOCATIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - MULTIPLE WAVES OF HEAVY RAINFALL AND THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE TODAY AND COULD RESULT IN LOCALLY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL AND FLASH FLOODING.