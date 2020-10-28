The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Flood Watch for portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following areas, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott, and Washington. In Kentucky, Breckinridge, Hancock, Jefferson, Meade, Ohio, Oldham and Trimble.
This is in effect from this evening through Thursday afternoon. Below is an image of the counties included in this watch.
* A strong upper level disturbance coming in from the west will meet with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta coming up from the south to produce heavy rains in the Ohio Valley. Minor flooding may develop in the watch area tonight into Thursday morning. Some of the heaviest rain will fall during the pre-dawn hours and into the Thursday morning rush hour, potentially causing travel challenges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Never drive into flooded roadways!