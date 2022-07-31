Another Flood Watch has been posted for parts of our area for the day today and through 8am Monday morning.
Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall pushed across the area this morning while most of you were sleeping, and ended up dropping a good amount of rain across the metro, with most locations seeing over an inch of rain, and some locations getting closer to 2"!
The reason behind the Flood Watch for our Southern communities is for a potential redevelopment of storms later on this afternoon. You'll notice a good amount of the early to mid afternoon remains dry across the area, but as we get a little warmer, another round of storms is possible, mainly down to the South where the actual flood watch is.
While widespread flooding is not expected, some of these storms will be slow moving and with already a good amount of moisture in the air, they can drop torrential rainfall quickly in localized areas.
While we could still use a little rain, lots of areas have gotten a lot already this week, and after seeing the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky, flooding is something that should be taken seriously, and something you should keep in the back of your mind if you come across a flooded roadway this evening to our South.