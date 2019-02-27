FLOODING UPDATE: Ohio River Crested for Third Time in 366 Days
The Ohio River crested today (reached its peak flood level). This is the third crest in just over one year. 366 days ago on February 26, 2018 the Ohio River crested at McAlpine Upper at 35.64' which was the 10th highest crest ever. Less than two weeks ago, the river crested again at 28.64' at McAlpine Upper. And earlier today, the river crested for the third time.
Of course, McAlpine Upper is just one gauge along the Ohio. Here are the levels for other locations along the Ohio. Clifty Creek will fall below flood stage tomorrow. McAlpine Lower crested earlier this afternoon and will fall below flood stage this weekend. Tell City, which is downstream, does not recede as quickly and remains in the minor flood stage until further notice.
Flood warnings remain in effect for a few area rivers including the Ohio River (there is an advisory near Clifty Creek), the Kentucky River is under a flood warning until Friday morning, and the Muscatatuck River remains under a flood warning until further notice.
If you are curious about some other area rivers, they have already crested and are receding. In fact, two rivers, The Rolling Fork River and the Green River have already fallen below flood stage. The KY River and The East Fork White River at Riverdale are falling and will be below flood stage by Friday.