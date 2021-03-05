After last week's heavy rain, many of our major rivers began to rise and flood. Flooding along the Kentucky, Ohio, Green rivers will continue into the weekend. Let's take a look at some of our area rivers, when they will crest and when to expect improvements. The numbers below were updated at 1 pm this afternoon.
MCALPINE UPPER: Cresting Saturday PM
The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at McAlpine Upper until further notice. At 10:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 28.6 feet. Flood stage is 23.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. This crest compares to a previous crest of 28.7 feet on 02/14/2019.
MCALPINE LOWER: Cresting Saturday PM
The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at McAlpine Lower until further notice. At 10:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 59.6 feet. Flood stage is 55.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 60.6 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Monday afternoon. This crest compares to a previous crest of 61.3 feet on 03/16/2015.
Aerial drone footage from river survey along the Ohio River this morning across Louisville, Kentucky. #kywx pic.twitter.com/GywoRvQdpm— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) March 5, 2021
NWS Louisville is currently out surveying river flooding along the Ohio River in Louisville this morning from the ground and air. Here are some of the images they have collected so far #kywx pic.twitter.com/Zq1sgW5UZC— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) March 5, 2021
CLIFTY CREEK: Cresting Today
The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Clifty Creek until further notice. At 7:00 AM EST Friday the stage was 452.2 feet. The flood stage is 451.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 452.7 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning. Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 451.2 feet on 02/13/2019.
CANNELTON LOCK: Cresting Sunday into Monday
The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Cannelton Lock until further notice. At 10:00 AM EST Friday /9:00 AM CST Friday/ the stage was 45.3 feet. The flood stage is 42.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:00 AM EST Friday was 45.3 feet. The river is expected to rise to a crest of 46.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 44.9 feet on 02/28/2019.
KENTUCKY RIVER AT LOCKPORT: Cresting This Afternoon
The Flood Warning continues for the Kentucky River at Lockport Lock until further notice. At 830 AM EST Friday the stage was 45.6 feet. Flood stage is 33.0 feet. Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. Forecast...The river is expected to rise and crest at 45.7 feet this afternoon. Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 45.9 feet on 05/05/2010.
EAST FORK WHITE RIVER NEAR RIVERVALE: Crested in the last 24 hours
The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork White River near Rivervale until late Sunday night. At 11:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 25.1 feet. Flood stage is 20.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM EST Friday was 25.7 feet. The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 7.3 feet Monday, March 15. Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.0 feet on 01/04/1985.
GREEN RIVER AT MUNFORDVILLE: Falling, Below Action
While portions of the Green River remain flooding, the water levels at Munfordville have dropped dramatically over the last two days. The maximum river stage was 42.79' and it has now fallen to 11' which is in the normal stage. The flood warning has been expired there.
ROLLING FORK NEAR BOSTON: Falling, Below Action
Similarly, the Rolling Fork near Boston has seen a drop of 15' after reaching a maximum river stage of 46.24'. As of 11 am this morning, the current level was 31.3' which is below action and in the normal stage. The flood warning was expired this morning.
ROAD CLOSURES:
Note: This list has been changing a lot from Metro Public Works and likely will continue to be updated frequently through the weekend. This is a list of Louisville streets still closed from high water and was updated at 11:45 a.m. Friday, March 5th.
- River Rd. (Westbound) 2nd St. to 3rd St.
- River Rd – from Lime Kiln to Captains Quarters Rd.
- Frankfort from River Rd. to Story Ave. – THIS ROAD HAS BEEN REOPENED
- Blankenbaker - From River Rd to Rivera Dr
- Riverside Dr – entire length
- East Riverside Dr – entire length
- West Riverside Dr – entire length
- Indian Hils Trl – from River Rd to River Bluff
- Zorn Ave & River Rd – From River Rd back to the Ramada & Valero Station
- Mayfair Ave from River Rd to Transylvania Beach Rd
- Harbortown Rd – entire length
- Captains Quarters Rd – from River Rd to END (parking lot marks the END of Metro’s responsibility)
- Mellwood Ave – from Zorn Ave to Edith Rd
- Mellwood Ave – from Zorn Ave to Mockingbird Valley Rd
- Juniper Beach Rd – Entire Length
- River Rd. & Cox Park going towards Mockingbird Valley
- E. Riverside Drive- between River Rd. & I-71 South
- Witherspoon @ Shelby St.
- Katherine Station @ Dixie Hwy.
- Mockingbird Valley Rd. @ River Rd.
- Indian Hills @ River Rd.
- Witherspoon St. @ Adams St.
- Adams St. @ Campbell St.
- Campbell St. @ the flood wall
- River Rd. from 3rd St. to 7th. Eastbound (left turn) and Southbound (Downtown access) access from I-64, 3rd St. ramp is still open.