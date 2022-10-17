It's hard to believe it's only mid October and we're experiencing highs in the low to mid 50s the next few days. Those are the type of temperatures we usually have around Thanksgiving!
A low pressure to our North has an arctic front on the backside of it. That will clip our area as it makes its way South through the day today and overnight tonight.
Colder temperatures are continuing to fall further to the South and aim right toward the Ohio Valley tonight as well, which is why our entire area is under a Freeze Warning from 10PM tonight through 10AM Tuesday morning.
As mentioned, that arctic front is going to clip our area as we head into the overnight hours tonight, bringing with it a small chance for a few flurries by overnight and tomorrow morning.
Southern Indiana will have the best chance of seeing any flurries flying around early tomorrow as that front moves across the area.
Most of the flurries that could fall look to be most likely East of I-65 as well.
Temperatures in Southern Indiana will be cold enough from where the snowflakes form, and likely all the way to the ground to support these flurries falling. As they try to make their way further South however, the flakes that are still trying to fall will run into a little warmer air closer to Louisville's Urban Heat Island and some drier air at the lower levels as well. This would eat up and snowflakes or flurries trying to fall.
Any of these flurries making it to the ground are going to depend on what's called the boundary layer in the atmosphere above our heads and how much dry air any of the flurries will have to go through first. The more dry air aloft, the less likely flurries will fall,.
Still, while the best chance of seeing any flurries is in Indiana, it's not inconceivable for Louisville to see a couple flying around. Either way, there will not be any road impacts from this, just something cool to talk about since we're only in the middle of October.
Remember, a Freeze Warning is out for tonight as temperatures are expected to fall into the mid to upper 20s for rural areas and into the low to mid 30s for the Louisville Metro.