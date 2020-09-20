Sunday night brings a great chance to see the International Space Station fly right over our area!
The space station will become visible at 8:17 PM for four minutes. It's best to head outside a few minutes early to give your eyes time to adjust and figure out which direction you need to look. Speaking of which you will want to look toward the west. You can either use a compass (yes, there's an app for that you can download to your phone) or remember that the sun sets in the west. Sunset Sunday night is at 7:42 pm, so the sky should be dark enough to see the ISS.
This flyover will reach a maximum height of 49º. Think of it this way: the horizon is 0º and straight up in the sky above your head is 90º. So the max. height of this pass is more than half way up the sky. That should mean trees and buildings don't get in the way as it flies across our sky. The weather only enhances this viewing opportunity. The sky should be clear of clouds and temperatures will be in the upper 60s. If you get a shot of the ISS, send it to me on social media so I can share those on the news tonight! You can get in touch with me using the links under my picture at the top of this page.