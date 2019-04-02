An inflatable playhouse filled with children was launched nearly 100 feet into the air by a dust devil in China. Two children are dead and another 20 people are injured. The incident took place in the Henan province at about 3 PM on Sunday afternoon.
According to reports, the dust devil had a 32 foot diameter and lasted for just three to four minutes. Horrifying video shows the chaotic scene unfold as bystanders scramble for cover...
A dust devil is a strong, well-formed, and relatively long-lived whirlwind, ranging from small (half a meter wide and a few meters tall) to large (more than 10 meters wide and more than 1000 meters tall). They are usually harmless, but can on rare occasions grow large enough to pose a threat to both people and property.
They are comparable to tornadoes in that both are a weather phenomenon of a vertically oriented rotating column of air, but that's where it ends. Tornadoes are associated with a larger parent circulation, the mesocyclone on the back of a supercell thunderstorm. Dust devils form as a swirling updraft under sunny conditions during fair weather, rarely coming close to the intensity of a tornado.