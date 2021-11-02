The first Freeze Warning of the season is in effect for almost the entire viewing area tonight. This covers our area from 12 AM through 9 AM Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be cold enough to kill plants, so if you have planted already in a small garden cover your plants with fabric tonight to help insulate them. Any potted plants and outdoor pets should come inside tonight as well.
Temperatures are expected to drop to roughly 32º-33º degrees for Louisville overnight tonight, and even colder down into the upper 20s for more rural communities across our area. Typically for Louisville, the first 32º Fall freeze occurs within the first week of November, so we're almost right on track.
Image Courtesy: NWS
The National Weather Service office in Louisville says that statistically on average, there's around a 30% chance of the first 32º Fall freeze to occur on this date.
Expect a few communities outside the city to drop down to as low as 27º tonight. Early morning lows over the next couple nights continue to stick at or below freezing and may get even colder heading into early Thursday & Friday morning. A Freeze Watch is already in effect for Thursday morning and if confidence continues, we could likely see that get bumped to a Freeze Warning as well.
The main reason why this is is because of a high pressure center dragging in this frigid cold and dry air from Canada will continue to grow closer and eventually right over our region heading into the end of the week. As high pressure comes in, clouds clear out and can't act as a blanket trapping in the previous day's warmth. When those clouds go away (like what's happening the next few days) all that heat is release out into the atmosphere, so the air here at the ground gets colder.
Below is the text issued by the National Weather Service with the Freeze Warning:
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT /11 PM CDT/ TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ WEDNESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Morning lows near 30 degrees. * WHERE...Southern Indiana and most of central Kentucky * WHEN...Early Wednesday morning and again early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.