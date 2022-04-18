A Freeze Warning has been issued for a small part of our area on Tuesday morning. The only county that is included as of now is Lawrence County in Indiana. (they are covered by the NWS in Indianapolis)
Just because your county may not be included, doesn't mean that you shouldn't expect patchy frost and cold temperatures across the area. By tomorrow morning, the Louisville area will see temperatures bottom out in the mid 30s with outlying counties in the lower 30s.
A big reason why there is not a Freeze Warning or Frost Advisory for the rest of us is simply because of wind gusts.
We saws a 33mph wind gust in Louisville today and these winds will continue to stay fairly gusty and breezy heading into the overnight hours tonight.
With breezy conditions, you won't see widespread frost across the area and with wind gusts going up to 15mph or so tonight, it will be hard to see the widespread aspect of frost. Still, I would cover sensitive plants tonight, as that patchy frost is still possible.