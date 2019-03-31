The National Weather Service office in Louisville has issued a Freeze Warning beginning Sunday night when temperatures will fall far enough to cause a widespread freeze.
Low temperatures will fall into the upper 20s overnight causing damage to sensitive plants left outdoors. Bring potted plants inside and if you've already planted, cover those plants with sheets or blankets. This is also too cold for pets to be outside, so make sure to bring your furry friends inside.
Below is the text issued by the National Weather Service:
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT /9 AM CDT/ MONDAY... * TEMPERATURE...LOWS 22 TO 28 DEGREES MONDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...SENSITIVE VEGETATION WILL BE DAMAGED OR KILLED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION.