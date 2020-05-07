The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a FREEZE WARNING for about half of Kentuckiana (mainly east of I-65). This is in effect from 12 am EDT Friday night until 10 am EDT Saturday morning. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for the rest of the viewing area for the same time frame. The freeze watch may be upgraded to a freeze warning later.
The National Weather Service said confidence of a freeze is lower farther to the west, so they are waiting to decide how far west the freeze will get. Remember because we have gotten into the growing season, this freeze will have impacts across the region and could kill crops, plants, and gardens.
*IMPACTS
Lows on Saturday morning in sheltered locations could reach the mid 20s. Sub-freezing temperatures Saturday morning could have a significant impact on agricultural interests. This is very unusual for the beginning of May and we may break records on Saturday morning! The current record is 33 degrees from 1947 and the current forecast is 32 degrees for downtown!
*PRECAUTIONARY ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Additionally, there could be patchy frost on Saturday night into Sunday morning and once again on Monday night into Tuesday Morning.