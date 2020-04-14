A Freeze Warning covers our area from 1 AM - 9 AM (Eastern) Wednesday. Temperatures will be cold enough to kill plants, so if you have planted already in a small garden cover your plants with fabric tonight to help insulate them. Any potted plants and outdoor pets should come inside tonight.
Low temperatures will drop to roughly 32º in the Louisville metro area and the upper 20s or low 30s in more rural communities. In Louisville, spring freezes have happened well into May, but statistically speaking the last one normally happens in early April. In fact, the National Weather Service office in Louisville says statistically there's only a 20% chance of the last spring freeze happening on or after today's date.
The reason Wednesday morning will be so much colder than Tuesday morning is this high pressure center. A high pressure usually clears out the sky because it causes air in the atmosphere to flow down toward the ground. For clouds and rain to develop, air has to be flowing up.
As this high pressure center moves into our area tonight, it clears the sky out. During the day the clouds are blocking out direct sunlight, so we don't warm up as much as we otherwise would. At night, though, clouds act like a blanket and trap any heat in the atmosphere down here at the ground. When those clouds go away (like what's happening tonight) all that heat is release out into the atmosphere, so the air here at the ground gets colder.
Below is the text issued by the National Weather Service with the Freeze Warning:
The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 1 AM EDT /midnight CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Wednesday. * TEMPERATURE...Lows Wednesday morning are expected to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s. * IMPACTS...Widespread frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.