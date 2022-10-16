Temperatures after today will start to trickle on down as our winds will start to come out of the Northwest with cold air from Canada making its way down into the area.
With skies clearing out Monday night and into Tuesday morning, temperatures could fall to the coldest we've seen it so far this season. Due to this, the NWS-Louisville has put us under a Freeze Watch for that same timeframe, and it includes all of us.
Model data backs this up pretty much no matter what model you look at. Widespread temperatures at or below freezing, with more rural areas dropping down into the 20s and possibly even the mid 20s is definitely possible by Tuesday morning.
This could and likely would end growing season for our area. The bright side is that this would really eliminate pollen season for the most part as well, which is great news for those of us still struggling with allergies this late into the year.
On average, our first official freeze of the year for Louisville is November 4. A freeze just means the temperature dips to 32º, but a hard freeze is a little different. A hard freeze happens when the temperature drops to 28º, and the average date for that is November 16 in Louisville. So this freeze would be a little early, but not the earliest we've ever seen. The earliest freeze in Louisville happened on October 3, 1974, and the earliest hard freeze was October 10, 1964.
In order for growing season to officially end however, the soil temperature 20in below the surface must be below 41 degrees.
Here's more from what the NWS has to say..
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...All of southern Indiana and central Kentucky. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.