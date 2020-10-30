...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
A Freeze Watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible.
These conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Cold airmass in place tonight along with light winds should allow
for frost formation for many locations in southern Indiana and
central Kentucky by daybreak Saturday. A strong cold front will
cross the region Sunday morning, allowing for even cold
temperatures as we start the day Monday. A killing agricultural
freeze is looking more likely, likely ending the growing season
for this year.