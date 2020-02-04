Tuesday was wet, especially in southern Kentucky.
Thankfully the rain fell steadily all day where the highest numbers were recorded, so flash flooding was not a major issue. This is not the end of the rain, though. A Flood Watch has been issued - click here to see when and were flooding is most likely.
The same pattern is still true over the next few days with higher rain totals in Kentucky and lower numbers in Indiana. The map above shows additional rain expected through Friday, so the rain is not done yet.
In southern Indiana (particularly our northern tier of counties) sleet or freezing rain will be possible early Wednesday. Below is the sounding for 6 AM in Louisville. The vertical green line represents the dewpoint, a way to show moisture through the atmosphere. The red vertical line represents temperature through the atmosphere. The large white numbers on the left side are thousands of feet.
There are three things on this sounding we need to discuss, so reference the edited image below for help seeing what we're talking about.
1. Snow and sleet are unlikely because we aren't forming ice crystals in the "growth zone" which leaves rain (drizzle) and freezing rain (drizzle) as options. Notice how far away the green line is from the red line in the area of the yellow circle. That separation tells us the air is not saturated enough to form many crystals.
2. From about 9000 feet to 3000 feet, temperatures are above freezing. That means even if any ice crystals did form, they would melt. The other thing to notice in this layer is now we are saturated. This is the layer where rain will form. It will be rain because of how warm the air is.
3. From about 3000 feet to the surface temperatures go back below freezing. At this point we have rain drops falling through a very cold layer to a surface that is also below freezing. That will allow the raindrops to become super-cooled, so they freeze on contact.
Impacts: Wednesday morning southern Indiana could see a light glaze, specifically on bridges and overpasses.
By the end of the day Thursday, we are now cold enough through the atmosphere and here at the surface to get snow. Watch for additional blog posts in the coming days about the snow chances Friday and Saturday. Marc and Rick will be with you tonight on WDRB News outlining when each of those is possible and sharing updated data with you.