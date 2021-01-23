Meteorologist Katie McGraw wrote a fantastic blog post about the forecast, including the chance for freezing rain Sunday morning. Freezing rain is not a super common type of precipitation, so tonight we will evaluate why you likely won't see much sleet or snow.
The program we are using is called Bufkit and helps us look at what is happening in the different levels of the atmosphere. That deeper look is critical in a forecast like this to see all the changes taking place above our heads.
Saturday night - the screen grab above is from 11 PM - moisture starts to move toward our area, but there are two problems. Above 11,000 feet (the numbers on the left side are thousands of feet) the air is saturated and colder than freezing. This allows snowflakes to form in the cloud and start to fall toward us. However those snowflakes encounter significant dry air in the lowest 7000 feet and will not survive through such dry air.
By Sunday morning the situation has changed a bit - this is 6 AM. Now the air is saturated and colder than freezing all the way down to about 7000 feet, so we should be able to grow snowflakes in the cloud and allow them to fall through much of the sky without issue. However in the lowest levels (below 6000 feet) the air is still pretty dry, and there is a layer of warm air that is about 4000 feet thick. When those snowflakes encounter that warm air, they will melt. And since the air is still pretty dry through this layer, that liquid water will evaporate.
By late morning the column is fully saturated, but the air temperature is above freezing for the lowest 8000 feet in the atmosphere. That means snowflakes form, fall, and melt before they get to us. However the surface temperature will be colder than freezing most of the morning even with that warm layer above our heads. That means rain (fully melted snowflakes) will fall and will freeze on contact with things like your car, the sidewalk, your back deck, overpasses, etc. That's freezing rain - it falls as rain, but freezes on contact.
That explains why it will be tough to get snow from this setup, but why not sleet? We get sleet when snowflakes fall through a *shallow* layer of warm air and then back into cold air so they can refreeze. The snowflake only partially melts before refreezing. In Sunday's setup the layer of cold air near the surface is not thick enough to refreeze the melted snowflakes.
Impacts
We have seen a few snow and sleet events already this season with some minor impacts to our roads. Impacts have been minor because our temperatures have been a little too warm to allow widespread freezing. Sunday morning temperatures across the area will be in the 20s to start and climb into the upper 30s and low 40s by afternoon. That means any moisture that falls during the morning has a really good chance of freezing immediately on untreated surfaces. Please drive carefully if you have to be out Sunday morning.