We had another conference call this afternoon with the National Weather Service office in Louisville to discuss the severe weather potential overnight. Here is a recap of what we talked about:
The threat of severe storms comes in a few different rounds. The NWS expects a round of individual cells will be possible in our area from 9 PM - 1 AM. Those are especially likely west of I-65 and could be severe. Isolated quick spin-up tornadoes, strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain are all possible from those cells. Then from 1 AM to 10 AM the storm mode switches to more lines than individual cells. We may see a couple different lines before the cold front comes through Saturday morning. Those same threats (isolated quick spin-up tornadoes, strong wind gusts, hail, and heavy rain) are expected in the lines, but tornadoes wouldn't be as strong.
NWS did share the greatest "bust" potential in this forecast will be those cells. Those may not be as strong as expected, but the line(s) will definitely come through our communities packing a punch.
The flooding threat is low, but if the creeks near your house are already swollen or you leave in a low-lying spot or near a place that floods often, you are particular at risk for some flash flooding or river flooding. Flooding will be more of a concern if you catch one of those stronger cells which can drop heavy rain quickly.
PLEASE keep in mind outdoor warning sirens are NOT meant to alert you to a tornado warning. Those should not be one of the things you are relying on for alerts. You need to have two ways to receive warnings to make sure you get the info you need. You also need to make sure at least one of those two will be loud enough to wake you up if you're asleep. Again, a warning siren will not do that for you.