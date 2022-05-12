The International Space Station will be visible over our area as it flies over Friday morning. It will be visible for six minutes starting at 5:10 Friday morning.
Look toward the northwestern horizon and give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness. When it becomes visible at 5:10 AM, it will look like a bright, fast-moving star. The ISS will rise to 48º above the horizon before disappearing along the eastern horizon. 0º is the flat ground and 90º is straight up in the sky, so this flyover will rise to a maximum altitude a little more than halfway up the sky.
The weather will make this an even better chance to see the space station! The sky looks partly to mostly clear and temperatures will be in the lower 60s. If you see it or take a picture as it flies over, send it to us on social media or through the WDRB Weather app.