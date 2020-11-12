Early tomorrow (Friday) morning, November 13, 2020 (Friday the 13th), the waning crescent Moon will form a quadrilateral with the bright planet Venus, the bright star Spica, and the planet Mercury.
At the time morning twilight begins (6:23 a.m. EST for the Kentuckiana area), look to the east-southeast to see Mercury at the bottom, the Moon above Mercury, Spica to the right of the Moon, and Venus at the top.
The waning crescent moon won’t ruin the North Taurid meteor shower either! Although it peaked yesterday evening and this morning, it is still active through early December. It will certainly be a treat to view the slender waning crescent moon with the planets Venus and Mercury!
Clouds will be increasing overnight and into Friday morning, but they should remain scattered to broken and you should still be able to see the quad of objects in the sky!