A cold front brings our next round of weather this weekend. Rain arrives first, but don't expect to get as much rain initially as what you see below.
Friday will likely start with virga until the atmosphere becomes saturated. Then we could see some light rain in the morning with the better stuff arriving later in the day. Virga describes rain falling out of a cloud but evaporating before it reaches the ground. It can make for some really interesting-looking clouds!
Friday evening a second round of showers will move through, but now that the atmosphere is saturated, we will get more rain out of this.
As the cold front passes through late Friday, it provides a little extra energy. That could also increase rainfall rates on that second round of rain.
By Saturday morning temperatures have dropped below freezing. As small bursts of snow move in from the north, it looks like snow squalls may be possible here. These won't affect everyone, but they can lay down a quick coating of snow where they do show up.
A completely different system slides through quickly Sunday night. This clipper could bring a bit more accumulation, but at this point we are expecting an inch or less.
Tune into WDRB News tonight to hear Marc Weinberg's and Rick DeLuca's thoughts about the timing of the rain and potential amounts of snow.