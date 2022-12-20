Our big storm system is slowly getting closer to the continental US now as we head into this evening, with the low pressure being off the coast of Western Canada and Washington. Once this system moves over the continental US, we will start getting better and more high-resolution data that will help us get down to the nitty-gritty details of the system.
As we mentioned yesterday, some things we have high confidence on, others are still up for question, but we are slowly starting to fill in those gaps of uncertainty. So today, let's go through the main threats and concerns with this storm system heading into Christmas weekend.
1. Brutal Cold Air
By far the most concerning factor with this entire system is the arctic air moving in. By Thursday night, temperatures crash and crash very fast. We're likely to see a low near 0 with some isolated locations and more rural locations starting off sub-zero.
That's not even including the wind chills. With wind gusts near 40+mph at times with the brutal cold air kicking in, it's likely going to feel like -10 to -20 on Friday through the entire day. It is completely conceivable to say that it may not feel warmer than -5 on Friday afternoon.
2. Snow accumulation/Flash Freeze
There is a reason I am listing this as a second concern behind our main one, the brutal cold air. that is because in this set-up, it really doesn't matter how much snow we get. In terms of exact snow totals, we will know much more by Wednesday morning as that system actually gets over the continental US and we start getting in more high resolution data.
Right now we are expecting at least some snow accumulation for everyone. The greatest potential for higher amounts would be in our Northern counties in Southern Indiana as model data has been in pretty good agreement about the further North, the more likelihood for more snow.
The next thing we need to talk about is the Flash Freeze. As mentioned yesterday, we are likely to see this occur on Thursday night as temperatures plummet. During a flash freeze, any moisture on the roads would obviously freeze. However, the lack of rain showing up in some data ahead of the actual front could help prevent the effects of the flash freeze on the roads.
Without much rain ahead of the arctic temperatures moving in, there won't be much of anything to freeze on top of the roads before snow moves in.
Still, with snow still expected to move in on Thursday night and Friday morning, all of it would stick to the roads. You combine snowfall with strong wind gusts, and visibilities will basically be non-existent on the roads on Thursday night and early Friday morning. This will be the worst time to be on the roadways as well, before they could even start to improve.
We all know here in Kentuckiana, that it doesn't take much snow at all to affect our roads and traffic and you should still keep that in mind if you have travel plans on Friday. A side note to keep in the back of your head as well is, that after around 15-20 degrees, salt becomes less and less effective when helping roadways.
Summary: Go ahead and start preparing now for the cold air moving in first. That means prepare to drip the faucets, keep pets inside, and have those cabinets open under your sinks. Next, have a plan B for travel on Friday in case roads are rough, as it doesn't take much to do so around here. Keep in mind, this is not a huge snow event and shouldn't be thought of as much, but more importantly the arctic blast of air that will be moving into our area. No matter the snow amounts, the wind chills and arctic temperatures will impact us and keep any snow that does fall on the ground. We will know more specifically about snow totals in numbers over the next day as more high resolution data rolls on in.