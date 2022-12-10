Most of us woke up to some very dense fog this morning with visibilities ranging 1/4 to 1/2 mile in some locations. As that continues to lift through the morning, we will be met with showers not too far behind it.
A plume of moisture is on its way from our West that will bring us yet another rain chance for today, with most of it being light to moderate.
By late morning, our Western communities start to see light rain associated with this system as it quickly pushes through our area.
Louisville begins to see the rain not too long after, again most of the rain being fairly light. This rain pushes through our area through the middle of the afternoon as well, favoring much of our Kentucky counties.
Some showers will linger through the late afternoon and into the evening time as well. While this isn't very heavy rain, this will still make roads slippery once again today and will leave us with a mist tonight.