As rain moved through the area this morning, it obviously became a bit more muggy across the area. Dewpoints now sit in the mid to upper 60s and will hang around there over the next couple of days.
As mentioned, dewpoints will remain fairly high the next two days. Unfortunately, it's not just the dewpoints either. Temperatures on Tuesday return to the 90s for the first time in September for the Louisville area.
Highs in the low 90s in mid September is bad enough, but we're actually going to get even a little warmer than that by the time we get to Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. Combine those temperatures with the higher humidity and it'll feel like the mid to upper 90s by the peak heating of the day on Wednesday.
However, there is good news if you don't like the heat. Wednesday being the last full day of Summer will take the hot conditions right out the door with it. Data is suggesting a cold front will be moving through our area by the first day of Fall on Thursday.
This not only brings in another small rain chance for our area this far out, but this will impact our temperatures big time as it brings in cooler and drier air from the North. By the time we get to early Friday morning, low temperatures in Louisville will bottom out in the low 50s and outlying areas could see lows back down into the 40s!
The correlates with high temperatures as well by Friday afternoon with the forecast right now being dry and highs only in the low 70s, just in time for Fall!