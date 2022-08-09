A cold front sitting just off to our North is moving very slowly and already bringing in rain for parts of Indiana today. We're already seeing clouds being pushed out ahead of the front today that will increase heading into this evening.
Heading into the rest of the afternoon, that cold front will continue to slowly try and make its way South. A few storms will pop-up with daytime heating much like the past couple of days, but will still be very limited in number.
It's into the overnight hours where our rain chances start to increase. Advancetrak is picking up on our first wave of shhowers and storms arriving overnight into the early morning hours of our Wednesday.
By the time we head into the afternoon tomorrow, showers and storms have slightly increased in number and will move through in waves throughout the afternoon and into the early evening time before they slowly start to push their way on down to the Southeast along the front.
Showers and storms exit our area finally on Wednesday night with them lasting a little longer for our Southeastern communities.
Due to the fact showers and storms continue to push their way to the Southeast, that's where heavy, more long-lasting rain is likely through Wednesday night. Due to that, we've been put under a flood watch through Wednesday evening for part of that area.
Rainfall amounts will vary across the board since this likely won't be an all-day type of rain, but come in rounds and remain fairly scattered. The higher potential of rainfall could climb over 1-1.5" where the heaviest rain ends up in thunderstorms.