A cold front rolled through our area early Friday morning, ushering in cooler air for this weekend. The National Weather Service has started to issue the "cold weather products" but tells us it are likely to make updates to these. We will share those updates with you as they come in.
In the big picture, a Frost Advisory covers most of our area Saturday morning then a Freeze Watch takes its place Sunday morning. Even with lots of sunshine this weekend, the afternoons will still be cool since the mornings are starting with such low temperatures.
A Frost Advisory means frost will be widespread, which will threaten your sensitive outdoor plants. Temperatures will be dropping toward the mid-30s in the Frost Advisory area, but the city of Louisville will likely stay a little warmer than the rest of the area.
The Freeze Watch means temperatures will get closer to the freezing point at 32ºF. This also means your outdoor pets need to come inside at night; if it's too cold for plants, it's too cold for pets.
Sunday morning the sky clears out and the wind slows down which will allow temperatures outside the city of Louisville to drop a little bit lower than they will Saturday morning. That's why the Louisville National Weather Service office went ahead and issued the Freeze Watch for most of the area for Sunday morning.