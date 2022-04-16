The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for Jennings County and a Frost Advisory for many of our other northeastern communities for Easter morning.
Frost forms at 36º and water freezes at 32º. The NWS will continue to issue these Frost/Freeze products any time we expect temperatures that low now that we are in the growing season.
Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s in Louisville and communities south and west. In the spots included in the Advisory, temperatures will drop into the middle and lower 30s Sunday morning. Protect any sensitive vegetation and bring outdoor pets inside to keep them safe.