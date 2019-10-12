A Frost Advisory has been issued for all our WDRB communities Sunday morning. The Advisory technically takes effect at 2 AM and is set to expire at 9 AM - the coldest hours of the morning when frost is most likely.
A Frost Advisory is issued when low temperatures will be cold enough to kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect your plants by bringing them inside or covering them with fabric overnight. Remember pets as well! If it's too cold outside for vegetation, don't leave your pets outside either. Low temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s across the area Sunday morning.