A Frost Advisory has been expanded to include more of our area. It is valid early Wednesday morning when temperatures will drop into the middle and upper 30s around our area.
If you have already planted, cover your plants with fabric (not plastic). Grab a spare sheet or pillowcase you have lying around the house to protect them. Pets and potted plants need to come inside tonight.
So when is it safe to plant? The safest time is after Mothers Day, but around this area we usually tell people to wait until after at least the first weekend in May.
Below is the text issued by the National Weather Service with the Frost Advisory:
* TEMPERATURE...Lows tonight will generally be in the middle 30s, with lower readings possible in sheltered rural locations. * IMPACTS...Plants that are sensitive to frost may be damaged. Take steps now to protect vulnerable plants. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Frost Advisory means that widespread frost is expected. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.