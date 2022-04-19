Last night the winds saved us from a widespread frost and tonight we have the clouds to thank. After midnight, skies turn mostly cloudy and that limits radiational cooling. Low temperatures in Louisville bottom out around 40 with upper 30's in the suburbs. The one area that needs to watch out for frost is to our east. Notice we have 2 counties in our viewing area under a frost advisory. If you live in Henry and Shelby county, give yourself extra time to scrape the windshield and protect any sensitive plants you may have outside.
A warm front lifts in during the morning which could provide a couple showers or sprinkles. Dry air is going to eat away at much of the moisture so tomorrow isn't even worth of an umbrella. If you plan on being out late Wednesday into early Thursday, that's when rain chances peak. Even then, a tenth of an inch of rain is probably all most will see with select locations closing in on a quarter inch.
After we get through that, it's all about the warmth! By Friday, southerly winds send temperatures cooking into the low 80's. For Thunder Over Louisville on Saturday it gets even warmer. Marc and I will be on WDRB News with everything you need to know regarding weekend plans for the big event!